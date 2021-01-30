Zap (ZAP) Market Cap Tops $19.45 Million

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last seven days, Zap has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. One Zap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0823 or 0.00000243 BTC on exchanges. Zap has a market cap of $19.45 million and $1.36 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00070059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.02 or 0.00910161 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00055764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,559.43 or 0.04593049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000191 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00030332 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018617 BTC.

Zap Token Profile

ZAP is a token. Its launch date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

