Zeons (OTCMKTS:ZEON) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zeons (OTCMKTS:ZEON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zeons Corporation produces and retails biofuels which consists of fuels for diesel, gasoline and natural gas. Zeons Corporation is based in Natchez, Mississippi. “

Get Zeons alerts:

Shares of Zeons stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52. Zeons has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Zeons Company Profile

Zeons Corporation provides research and development of energy solutions. It produces bio fuels, including fuels for diesel, gasoline, and natural gas engines from agricultural feed stocks, such as soybeans and corn. The company also offers a family of technologies that focus on the development of energy from various sources, and the conversion of waste into energy or other usable products.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zeons (ZEON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zeons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.