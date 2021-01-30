ZrCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $52,965.00 (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 30th. ZrCoin has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $52,965.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZrCoin has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One ZrCoin token can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZrCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00048098 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00131314 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00263943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00066516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00065149 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,037.70 or 0.90953875 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin’s launch date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

ZrCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZrCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZrCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.