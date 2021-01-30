Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a growth of 163.1% from the December 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ZURVY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup downgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zurich Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ZURVY opened at $39.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.50. Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.32.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.