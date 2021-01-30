ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Short Interest Update

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 644,600 shares, an increase of 222.8% from the December 31st total of 199,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CNET opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.05 million, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1.51. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a negative net margin of 8.69%.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis services in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data and value added services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers; and distributes television shows comprising advertisements.

