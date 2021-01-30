ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.50

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.50 and traded as high as $2.76. ZW Data Action Technologies shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 6,645,949 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $53.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.75.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNET)

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis services in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data and value added services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers; and distributes television shows comprising advertisements.

