-$0.07 EPS Expected for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.09). Neptune Wellness Solutions reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $21.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.43 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 97.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

NASDAQ NEPT opened at $1.78 on Thursday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $3.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 19,436,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,012,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 527,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 100,366 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 89,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 221.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 55,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 17.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

