-$0.73 EPS Expected for Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) will announce earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 447.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Veritiv.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $1.90. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTV. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 4.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 237.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VRTV traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.32. 106,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.18 million, a PE ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.84. Veritiv has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions. The Facility Solutions segment sources and sells cleaning, break-room, and other supplies, such as towels, tissues, wipers and dispensers, can liners, commercial cleaning chemicals, soaps and sanitizers, sanitary maintenance supplies and equipment, safety and hazard supplies, and shampoos and amenities.

