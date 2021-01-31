$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. General Mills posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $58.10 on Tuesday. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,934,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387,554 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,909,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,485,000 after buying an additional 1,606,583 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,458,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,944,000 after buying an additional 914,256 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 285.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 710,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,847,000 after buying an additional 526,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,838,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

