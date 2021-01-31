$0.84 EPS Expected for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) will report $0.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. eBay posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.70.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $56.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.08. eBay has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $61.06.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total transaction of $45,746.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,777.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,129 shares of company stock worth $929,773. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opes Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $636,000. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in eBay by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 11,861 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in eBay by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,334 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in eBay by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

