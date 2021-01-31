0xcert (ZXC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $41,783.00

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $813,211.63 and approximately $41,783.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xcert token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 30.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 0xcert alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00067937 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $303.02 or 0.00916830 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00052897 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005813 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,489.88 or 0.04507827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00020802 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00031249 BTC.

0xcert Profile

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a token. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xcert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xcert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.