$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will announce sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the highest is $1.25 billion. Huntington Bancshares reported sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year sales of $6.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $6.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $7.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 149,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 33,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

HBAN traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.23. The company had a trading volume of 27,765,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,935,695. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

