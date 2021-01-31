$1.70 EPS Expected for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.64. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted earnings per share of $1.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.72.

MMC stock opened at $109.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $120.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $3,727,565.49. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 353,613 shares of company stock valued at $40,786,369. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 180.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

