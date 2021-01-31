$105.13 Million in Sales Expected for Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) will post $105.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.31 million to $109.66 million. Retail Properties of America reported sales of $120.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full year sales of $426.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $384.24 million to $453.91 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $451.74 million, with estimates ranging from $441.94 million to $462.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%.

RPAI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.89.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,290,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,786,000 after buying an additional 495,794 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 25.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 20.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

RPAI stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.21. 2,226,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Retail Properties of America has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $12.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average is $7.19. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.85 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

