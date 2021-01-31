$11.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to post $11.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sanofi’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.78 billion. Sanofi reported sales of $10.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full year sales of $45.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.35 billion to $45.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $46.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.89 billion to $46.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sanofi.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion.

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Shares of Sanofi stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.21. 4,015,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,203. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $37.62 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day moving average is $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $118.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Sanofi in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 101.4% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter worth about $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanofi (SNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.