1,266 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Bought by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,223,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,336 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $1,757,156,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,799,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,249,371,000 after purchasing an additional 108,504 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,090,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,135,814,000 after purchasing an additional 90,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $751,013,000 after purchasing an additional 259,324 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.58.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $175.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $187.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

