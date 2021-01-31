1,283 Shares in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHE opened at $87.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.02. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $92.63.

