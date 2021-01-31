143,640 Shares in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 143,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,000. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of Stantec as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Stantec by 94.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 946,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,731,000 after acquiring an additional 459,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Stantec by 102.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,420,000 after acquiring an additional 223,554 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in Stantec by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,143,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,828,000 after acquiring an additional 202,006 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Stantec by 78.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 114,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Stantec by 25.9% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 545,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 112,434 shares during the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STN opened at $35.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $35.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.36 and its 200 day moving average is $31.61.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Stantec had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $687.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.62 million. As a group, analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.1186 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Stantec from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Stantec from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Stantec from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Stantec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.45.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

