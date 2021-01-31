14,576 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 2.2% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Savior LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $172.61 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $136.12 and a 52 week high of $194.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.80.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

