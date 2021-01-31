1,713 Shares in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in BCE by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,322,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,653 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BCE by 64.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,441,000 after buying an additional 869,989 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in BCE by 71.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,865,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,354,000 after buying an additional 776,164 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in BCE by 13.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,041,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,426,000 after purchasing an additional 721,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in BCE by 46.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,100,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,594,000 after purchasing an additional 667,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCE opened at $42.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.76. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $49.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.24%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

