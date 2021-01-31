180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Short Interest Update

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a decline of 59.2% from the December 31st total of 80,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CEO Kevin Rendino bought 16,400 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $31,652.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,684.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 128,798 shares of company stock valued at $247,591 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 180 Degree Capital stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,308 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.34% of 180 Degree Capital worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

180 Degree Capital stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71. 180 Degree Capital has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $8.07.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a principal investment firm. It is focused on investing in and providing value-added assistance through constructive activism to companies that are substantially undervalued, small, and publicly traded. It typically focuses on less than $250 million market capitalization (microcap) public companies in the United States.

