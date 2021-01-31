180 Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 102.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 530.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CAG opened at $34.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.20. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.