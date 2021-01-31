180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,548 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 23,650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RIO opened at $76.42 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.97 and a 200-day moving average of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $95.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Investec raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Featured Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.