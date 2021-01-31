180 Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $270.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $271.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.21. The firm has a market cap of $291.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

