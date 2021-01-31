180 Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 3.0% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 1.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 2.6% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in Public Storage by 1.0% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 5,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Public Storage by 1.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSA opened at $227.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.14. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $155.37 and a twelve month high of $240.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $730.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.10.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

