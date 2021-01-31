180 Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,438 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $655,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in Target by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,653,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Target by 7.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Target by 11.4% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.71.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $181.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.46. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.96. The company has a market capitalization of $90.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

