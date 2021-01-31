1,800 Shares in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Bought by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 30,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 70,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,611 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.62.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.5325 dividend. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.74%.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

