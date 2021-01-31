$189.43 Million in Sales Expected for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will report $189.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $205.10 million and the lowest is $179.40 million. Glacier Bancorp posted sales of $167.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year sales of $722.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $665.40 million to $788.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $734.33 million, with estimates ranging from $681.90 million to $796.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%.

GBCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

NASDAQ GBCI traded down $1.37 on Friday, hitting $46.65. 452,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,019. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.42. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $51.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $996,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,018,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,133,000 after acquiring an additional 349,911 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 124,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 11.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,539,000 after buying an additional 81,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Earnings History and Estimates for Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

