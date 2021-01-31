$2.88 Billion in Sales Expected for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to announce sales of $2.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.99 billion and the lowest is $2.80 billion. LKQ posted sales of $3.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year sales of $11.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.47 billion to $11.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $12.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LKQ.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

LKQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,606,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CX Institutional increased its position in LKQ by 727.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in LKQ by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.09. 2,268,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $40.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day moving average of $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LKQ (LKQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.