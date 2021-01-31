200 Shares in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Bought by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $686,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Coupa Software by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $309.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $338.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.48 and a beta of 1.53. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $99.01 and a 52-week high of $369.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.13, for a total value of $14,906,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,678,357.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total value of $319,566.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,350.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,201 shares of company stock valued at $66,600,489 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Coupa Software from $328.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

