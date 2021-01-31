$203.63 Million in Sales Expected for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) will announce sales of $203.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $216.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $198.87 million. Choice Hotels International reported sales of $268.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year sales of $784.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $779.55 million to $797.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $942.32 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.73 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. The business’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share.

CHH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In other news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 33,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $3,123,001.00. 21.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 299.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 20,088 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 36.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after buying an additional 12,445 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 686.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 46,830 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 20.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 57,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 9,888 shares in the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHH stock opened at $100.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.79 and a 200-day moving average of $96.32. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $46.25 and a 12-month high of $110.18.

Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

