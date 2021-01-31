2,133 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Purchased by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 132,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,669,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSM opened at $121.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $136.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3463 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSM. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, 140166 restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

