22,712 Shares in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Acquired by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 363.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000.

Get Global X Video Games & Esports ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HERO traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.33. The stock had a trading volume of 243,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,983. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.10. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $34.85.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Global X Video Games & Esports ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HERO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.