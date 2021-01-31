24,425 Shares in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Purchased by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Optas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BCS cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Investec cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE BCS opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.40. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

