2,814 Shares in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Maximus by 6.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 926,364 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,373,000 after buying an additional 54,098 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 2.0% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 620,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,469,000 after acquiring an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 24.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 410,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,090,000 after acquiring an additional 81,600 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 151.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 324,114 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,047,000 after acquiring an additional 195,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 480.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 261,668 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,902,000 after acquiring an additional 216,563 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other news, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 5,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $400,520.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,958.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $783,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,131. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $75.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.84. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.42 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.95.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $923.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.07 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

