2,900 Shares in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Purchased by Nkcfo LLC

Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Installed Building Products by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,591,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,390,000 after acquiring an additional 126,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Installed Building Products by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 794,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,887,000 after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Installed Building Products by 58.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 715,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,832,000 after acquiring an additional 263,740 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Installed Building Products by 3.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 211,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Installed Building Products by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,005,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IBP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.14.

In other news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $81,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,188.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IBP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,878. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.86. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $126.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.61.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.79 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

