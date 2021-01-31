291 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Purchased by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 291 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 57.2% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,835.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,778.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,641.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,934.86.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,850.00 target price (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,867.95.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

