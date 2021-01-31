2,964 Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Acquired by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $553.28 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $200.06 and a fifty-two week high of $673.51. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.75, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $597.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $526.28.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.52, for a total value of $5,747,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,529,108.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 12,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.57, for a total value of $7,268,618.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,790,650.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,000 shares of company stock worth $64,263,315. 8.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $484.00 to $668.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays upgraded TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $615.00 to $647.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.56.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

