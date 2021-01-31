3,163 Shares in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Bought by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TKR. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Timken in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Timken during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Timken by 1,379.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Timken by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Timken stock opened at $75.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.89 and its 200 day moving average is $64.05. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $86.44.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

In other The Timken news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 7,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $479,800.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $1,765,672.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,868,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,266 shares of company stock worth $6,907,108. Company insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

