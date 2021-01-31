$331.21 Million in Sales Expected for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will report $331.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $291.69 million to $367.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals posted sales of $223.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $307.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on WPM. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,718,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,353,000 after buying an additional 3,179,722 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,939,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,373,000 after buying an additional 1,115,897 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,985,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,993,000 after buying an additional 434,159 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,981,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,578,000 after buying an additional 120,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $125,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPM traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $41.07. 4,785,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,033,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.04. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

