$331.21 Million in Sales Expected for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will report $331.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $291.69 million to $367.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals posted sales of $223.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $307.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on WPM. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,718,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,353,000 after buying an additional 3,179,722 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,939,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,373,000 after buying an additional 1,115,897 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,985,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,993,000 after buying an additional 434,159 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,981,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,578,000 after buying an additional 120,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $125,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPM traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $41.07. 4,785,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,033,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.04. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.