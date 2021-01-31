$350.60 Million in Sales Expected for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will post sales of $350.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $344.20 million to $362.60 million. Park-Ohio reported sales of $379.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.13 million. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PKOH. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Park-Ohio from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Park-Ohio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 3,850 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $117,463.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,284.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKOH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 807.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 163,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 145,717 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Park-Ohio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $500,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 14.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 225,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 740,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,900,000 after purchasing an additional 27,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Park-Ohio in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. 51.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PKOH traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.19. 35,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.57 and a beta of 1.64. Park-Ohio has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.41.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

