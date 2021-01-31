3,628 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 268.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,442,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,290,000 after buying an additional 1,050,942 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,055,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,060,000 after buying an additional 610,243 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2,463.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 317,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,146,000 after buying an additional 305,462 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,893,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 459.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 258,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,358,000 after buying an additional 212,341 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ROK opened at $248.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $253.54 and a 200 day moving average of $238.61. The company has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $268.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total value of $4,946,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at $14,651,624.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.93, for a total value of $33,240.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,707.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,463 shares of company stock valued at $19,609,509 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. Vertical Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.81.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

