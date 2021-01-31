3,650 Shares in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Purchased by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 69.2% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $571,000. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVMI. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nova Measuring Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

NVMI stock traded down $2.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.63. 122,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.98. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.70 and a 1 year high of $81.16.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.57 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

