3M (NYSE:MMM) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $205.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut 3M from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised 3M from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $178.58.

MMM opened at $175.66 on Wednesday. 3M has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $187.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.16 and a 200-day moving average of $166.71.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

