3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.58.

In related news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MMM opened at $175.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.71. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $187.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $101.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

