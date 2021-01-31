$4.81 Billion in Sales Expected for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) will announce sales of $4.81 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.73 billion. Baker Hughes reported sales of $5.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year sales of $20.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.34 billion to $20.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.21 billion to $22.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

BKR stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $20.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,079,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,965,813. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.30. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 283.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

