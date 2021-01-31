4,015 Shares in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) Purchased by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKG opened at $101.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.06. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.83.

