$420,000.00 in Sales Expected for Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) will announce $420,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Otonomy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $800,000.00. Otonomy posted sales of $90,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 366.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year sales of $630,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $420,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.27 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $25.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 108.75% and a negative net margin of 14,379.87%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Otonomy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Otonomy in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Otonomy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otonomy by 168.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Otonomy during the third quarter valued at about $317,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Otonomy by 8.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 869,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 65,884 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Otonomy during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Otonomy during the third quarter valued at about $15,919,000. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OTIC traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 555,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,615. Otonomy has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.37. The firm has a market cap of $204.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.31.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

