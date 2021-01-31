431 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Bought by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 22,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 268,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,828,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMC. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.72.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $109.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.21. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

In other news, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $766,801.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,195.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $3,727,565.49. Insiders sold 353,613 shares of company stock worth $40,786,369 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

