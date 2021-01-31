456 Shares in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 456 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in JOYY in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,420,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in JOYY by 12.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 146,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,843,000 after acquiring an additional 16,658 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in JOYY by 1.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in JOYY by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded JOYY from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of JOYY from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.78.

NASDAQ YY opened at $92.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.16. JOYY Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $108.21.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $7.87. JOYY had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $925.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.28 million. On average, analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JOYY Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

